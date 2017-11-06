A 28-year-old man was being held Monday without bail on suspicion of murder in a fatal shooting in Davis County, according to jail records.

The shooting occurred early Sunday in a West Point residence where a 30-year-old man was found dead by officers responding to a report of shots fired, police said.

The name of the victim, who died of an apparent gunshot wound, has not been released.

Robin William Lundin was booked in the Davis County jail about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

KUTV has reported that the victim had a wound to his sternum and across his right cheek. A 1-year-old was inside the residence at the time to the shooting, according to KUTV.