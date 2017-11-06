Silver Summit • The former Daggett County jailer at the center of inmate abuse allegations was sentenced Monday to serve 120 days in jail.

Joshua Cox, 27, pleaded guilty in September in 8th District Court to two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault, one third-degree felony count of bringing a weapon into the jail and a count of misdemeanor theft.

Third District Judge Kent Holmberg handed down the jail sentence, saying Cox has until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to report to Uintah County jail.

Cox told inmates he would give them soda if they could withstand being stunned with a Taser for five seconds, according to charging documents. He also took police dogs into the jail for training, where two people were bitten, charges state.



Cox was one of several Daggett County Sheriff’s employees who were charged after allegations of inmate abuse came to light earlier this year.

Former Sheriff Jerry Jorgensensen pleaded guilty in September to misdemeanor official misconduct. The plea was held in abeyance, meaning the charge will be dismissed in six months if he pays a $500 court fee and does not commit new crimes.

Benjamin Lail, former jail commander, pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment for firing a stun gun at the feet of a woman working in the jail control room. He was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $750 fine.

Two other deputies, Rodrigio Toledo and Logan Walker, also were charged with official misconduct. Toledo pleaded guilty to the charge in September — a plea which was held in abeyance and will be dismissed if he pays a court fee and does not commit new crimes. Walker’s case is still pending.



After Cox pleaded guilty to charges in September, his attorney, Loni DeLand, downplayed the severity of his client’s actions, saying it was “fun and games” between inmates and guards who had grown too close.

“It gets boring out in Daggett County,” DeLand added.

In their first public interviews since Utah state investigators abruptly closed the 80-bed Daggett County jail in February, several former inmates detailed what they described as painful “initiation” rituals in which a guard at the jail — sometimes with other officers as witnesses — repeatedly stunned them with a Taser weapon and subjected them to terrifying K-9 police dog “training” exercises.

The inmates said that if they balked at his demands, Cox ridiculed them as “pussies” and “bitches” and threatened to “fire” them from their coveted outside-prison work. On some occasions, when they were working away from the jail cameras, inmates said Cox menaced them with his service handgun.

“I’ve never been bored enough in my entire 37 years of life to want or willingly be abused by anyone and I sure don’t see it as fun and games,” said former inmate Dustin Porter.



When charges were filed in May, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes called the deputy’s actions “unbelievably inhumane conduct.” He said in a statement that the actions of all of those charged were “inexcusable.”

The case caused state prison officials to pull its inmates from the Daggett County jail, where it had for years paid to house the prisoners.

The state’s inmates were removed in February after the Department of Corrections opened an investigation into the jail officers’ conduct — a move that stripped Daggett County of an anticipated $1.42 million through the end of the year.