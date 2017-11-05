These are some of the best images from October taken by Salt Lake Tribune photographers.

October brought Utah a change in the weather with cooler days and the playoffs season for high school sports. A famous Salt Lake Restaurant installed a statue of its moniker. Celebrations were held throughout the Salt Lake Valley with the approach of Halloween and Day of the Dead.

Late in the month there was a fatal shooting near the University of Utah that left one student dead. A settlement agreement was reached in the infamous arrest of a U. hospital nurse. And well-known Salt Lake developer Vasilios Priskos passed away, drawing a large crowd to mourn.

