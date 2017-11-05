(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pallbearers carry the casket of Vasilios Priskos during his funeral service at the... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The new Park City Whole Foods, which opened down the street from the original... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Local politicians fall prey to the zombie apocalypse at the Fear Factory on Th... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes forward Jayce Johnson (34) during the Utah men's and women's basketball te... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tylor Birthisel, lab & field manager for paleontology at the Natural History... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Stephen Kesler works on a giant Red Iguana, to be placed in front of the Salt ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake fans after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Matt Lowell, and Lex Anderson, right work on the "Millennium Falcon" additio... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Life-sized, red metal silhouettes serve as a reminder of victims of domestic-violen... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Duane Jessop gives the opening prayer during a Sacrament Meeting of the Second Ward i... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Homeless woman shows her coordinated services card. Starting Friday Oct. 27 offici... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) grimaces as he grabs his left shoulder after hitting... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Maple Mountain celebrates after they won the shootout period after double ov... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gov. Gary R. Herbert swears in Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. as U.S. Ambassador to Russia d... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) 10-year-old Tyler Carach, " Donut Boy" feeds a sugar free dog snack to "Huckleberry... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Erica Stewart stretches in the stairwell prior to performing in Saturday's Highland ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lex Scott, founder for the civil rights organization United Front Party, lead... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Chase Lucas (24) intercepts the ball inten... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A giant dragon in the Forbidden Pimpkin City, at Pumpkin Nights at the Utah State Fair... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rock cairns frame a motorcyclist near Storm Mountain in Big Cottonwood Canyon as th... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars fans watch during the game LaVell Edwards Stadium Friday, Oc... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mural artist Fabio Lopez Gonzalo, aka Dourone, continues work on a large piec... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ana Valdemoros, owner of Argentinas Best Empanadas, leads a class on making gnocchi a... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Runners compete during the 4A boy's state cross-country meet at Sugar House Park a... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Attorney J. D. Lauritzen, William J. Hansen, Alex Wubbels and her Attorney Karr... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) President Russell M. Nelson speaks at funeral services for Elder Robert D. Hales at t... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Parker Kvinge, 16, and her mother Laura Kvinge fill out required paperwork duri... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders leap through the air as they enjoy a newly constructed BMX bike park on 90... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kayla Dashee, 10, of Holladay, prepares for her dance, during the Indigenous Peoples D... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Third District Judge Paige Petersen is appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert to the ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Associated Students of the University of Utah hold a support gathering for stu... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Law enforcement at the base of Red Butte Canyon in Salt Lake City the morning after U... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) University of Utah Dean of Students Lori McDonald speaks about a slain student, ChenW... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Police search for a gunman near Red Butte Garden on the University of Utah campus Monda... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Rickart, Ph. D., Curator of Vertebrates Zoology at the Natural History M... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Costume contestant at the Day of the Dead festival Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The "Oh Wow!" drawer of interesting bugs will be on display this weekend at t... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots as the BYU men's basketball te... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Arte Primero dancers prepare to dance as part of the Day of the Dead festival Sa... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a s... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spencer Cox and his wife Abby share a laugh while pulling up the 104 tomato plants ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bike riders take their first tour down a long section of Parley’s Trail from Tanner... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) candles are left to burn after a candle light vigil for the victims of the Las Vegas s... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rowland Hall women's soccer team defeated Waterford 6-3 to win the Class 2A girls' s... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Inmate Angela Rekoutis plays with her daughter Ava during "Kids Day" at the ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks (10) dunks as the Utah Jazz host the Denver Nuggets, NBA b... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Ashlyn Poduska and Keely Banks dance during Saturday's Highland Dance Competitio... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Praying Mantis perches on water sprinkler in a Sugarhouse backyard Monday Oct. 9 du... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Deputy Utah County Attorney Craig Johnson listens to recorded phone call by Provo P... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Valkyrie and Flynn are held by their owners Denise Greenway and Nick Pavlot of ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) YWCA in-kind donations coordinator Annie Studer drives flags into the ground Tuesday... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ammon Smith has outdone himself again this Halloween season dressing up his home al... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Carl Moore, performs a dance, during the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, hosted by... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest High School in Canyons School District is starting to show its age. It w... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) View of chain link fence that creates a "safe zone" on the north side of the Road H... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A bicyclist rides through the leaves at Liberty Park, Sunday, October 29, 2017.
(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pallbearers carry the casket of Vasilios Priskos during his funeral service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City Saturday, October 14, 2017. Vasilios Priskos, an immigrant who helped shape the development of downtown Salt Lake City through his extensive real estate holdings, died Monday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 53. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The new Park City Whole Foods, which opened down the street from the original, includes the Silver Mine Tap Room, a family-friendly restaurant with 24-beers on tap and an open floor layout with garage doors to connect out into the patio area. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Local politicians fall prey to the zombie apocalypse at the Fear Factory on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, as they raise awareness for needed donations to the Utah Food Bank. Undergoing the transformation, clockwise from upper left, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, Salt Lake County Councilmember Jenny Wilson, State Senators Jim Dabakis and Karen Mayne, and Utah House member Angela Romero. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes forward Jayce Johnson (34) during the Utah men's and women's basketball teams, Night with the Utes, Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tylor Birthisel, lab & field manager for paleontology at the Natural History Museum of Utah reaches to control the plaster-encased skull of a Tyrannosaurus Rex found near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the site where the skeleton was found. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Stephen Kesler works on a giant Red Iguana, to be placed in front of the Salt Lake City restaurant's #2 location, Tuesday October 10, 2017. Kesler created the giant whales and other sea creatures for the Living Planet Aquarium. The Red Iguana is 14 feet high and more than 30 feet long. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake fans after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Matt Lowell, and Lex Anderson, right work on the "Millennium Falcon" addition to Davey Killpack's wheelchair as Shriners Hospitals for Children volunteers transform the wheelchairs of 20 patients for Halloween, Wednesday, October 18, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Life-sized, red metal silhouettes serve as a reminder of victims of domestic-violence homicides during West Valley City's domestic violence-awareness march and reception at City Hall. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Duane Jessop gives the opening prayer during a Sacrament Meeting of the Second Ward in Pinesdale, Mont. While AUB churchgoers would have filled the chapel a few years ago, the members are now no longer attending services, or split into factions, leaving many pews empty during Sunday services. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Homeless woman shows her coordinated services card. Starting Friday Oct. 27 officials require a homeless services ID card to access a newly created “safe space” outside the shelter accessible to people from the south on Rio Grand Street. Homeless have to have their card scanned at a booth before passing into the "safe space" which includes a large open sided tent. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) grimaces as he grabs his left shoulder after hitting the deck under the net as the Utah Jazz host the Phoenix Suns during preseason NBA basketball at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, October 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Maple Mountain celebrates after they won the shootout period after double overtime to win the 5A championship game over Timpanogos, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gov. Gary R. Herbert swears in Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. as U.S. Ambassador to Russia during an Ambassadorial Swearing in Ceremony at the Utah Capitol Saturday, October 7, 2017. Mary Kaye Huntsman is in the middle. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) 10-year-old Tyler Carach, " Donut Boy" feeds a sugar free dog snack to "Huckleberry" a K-9 blood hound at the Salt Lake Police Station Monday Oct. 30. Tyler and his family are visiting police officers in 10 states in 10 days. Tyler’s mission to recognize and thank police officers around the country began in August 2016 when he offered to purchase two police officers donuts with his own money. To date, Tyler has handed out over 25,000 donuts to police officers throughout the country. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Erica Stewart stretches in the stairwell prior to performing in Saturday's Highland Dance Competition, October 28, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church during its annual two-day Scottish Festival celebrating the Scottish heritage of the church. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lex Scott, founder for the civil rights organization United Front Party, leads a march to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was shot by police on Aug. 13, when he tried to flee after being stopped on his bicycle. Around 150 people gathered for the rally at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, demanding Salt Lake County district attorney Sim Gill be fired for his "justified," ruling in the case. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Chase Lucas (24) intercepts the ball intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, October 21, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A giant dragon in the Forbidden Pimpkin City, at Pumpkin Nights at the Utah State Fairgrounds, Sunday, October 29, 2017. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rock cairns frame a motorcyclist near Storm Mountain in Big Cottonwood Canyon as the fall colors glow in Salt Lake City Monday October 9, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars fans watch during the game LaVell Edwards Stadium Friday, October 6, 2017. Boise State Broncos defeated Brigham Young Cougars 24-7. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mural artist Fabio Lopez Gonzalo, aka Dourone, continues work on a large piece on the Clark Planetarium wall entitled "Two World Faces" on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Dourne, who started out as a mural artist in Spain, and other internationally renowned artists are creating art installations at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City in an effort to transform the public art landscape. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ana Valdemoros, owner of Argentinas Best Empanadas, leads a class on making gnocchi at her Salt Lake City restaurant, Wednesday October 11, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Runners compete during the 4A boy's state cross-country meet at Sugar House Park and Highland High School Wednesday, October 18, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Attorney J. D. Lauritzen, William J. Hansen, Alex Wubbels and her Attorney Karra Porter, right, said at a Tuesday news conference that nurse Alex Wubbels, has settled with Salt Lake City and the University of Utah for a sum of $500,000 and that Wubbels plans to set up a program to provide funds to the public seeking police body cam footage. Wubbels was arrested July 26 after she refused to allow Salt Lake City Detective Jeff Payne draw blood from an unconscious patient involved in a fiery crash in Cache County earlier in the day. The arrest drew widespread condemnation after Porter released police body camera and hospital security footage of the encounter on Aug. 31. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) President Russell M. Nelson speaks at funeral services for Elder Robert D. Hales at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City Friday October 6, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Parker Kvinge, 16, and her mother Laura Kvinge fill out required paperwork during Saturday's casting call at Salt Lake Community College, October 14, 2017 to play an extra for the upcoming series "Yellowstone," filmed in Utah starring Kevin Costner. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders leap through the air as they enjoy a newly constructed BMX bike park on 900 south near 700 west in Salt Lake City Monday October 30, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kayla Dashee, 10, of Holladay, prepares for her dance, during the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, hosted by the Utah League of Native American Voters and PANDOS (Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue and Organizing Support) at the Salt Lake City Library, Monday, October 9, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Third District Judge Paige Petersen is appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert to the Utah Supreme Court during an announcement in the Gold Room of the Utah Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 31, 2017 alongside Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, at left. If confirmed by the state senate, Petersen will take the place of Christine Durham, who is the only female justice on the Utah Supreme Court. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Associated Students of the University of Utah hold a support gathering for students after University of Utah student ChenWei Guo was killed on campus during a attempted carjacking October 30, 2017. The gathering was held at the Union Ballroom on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City Tuesday October 31, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Law enforcement at the base of Red Butte Canyon in Salt Lake City the morning after University of Utah student ChenWei Guo was killed, Tuesday October 31, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) University of Utah Dean of Students Lori McDonald speaks about a slain student, ChenWei Guo, at a news conference where University of Utah officials and law enforcement provided an update on a shooting on campus and the current state of the police investigation, Tuesday October 31, 2017. At left is University of Utah President David W. Pershing and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Police search for a gunman near Red Butte Garden on the University of Utah campus Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Rickart, Ph. D., Curator of Vertebrates Zoology at the Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center overlooks specimens from the biology fluid-preserved collection. Over the weekend the museum will be providing a Behind the Scenes look at the objects held in stewardship for the people of Utah. The public is invited to meet the scientists who build the collections and learn about current research and get an insiders view of the museum. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Costume contestant at the Day of the Dead festival Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Capitol. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The "Oh Wow!" drawer of interesting bugs will be on display this weekend at the Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center for a Behind the Scenes look at the objects held in stewardship for the people of Utah. The public is invited to meet the scientists who build the collections and learn about current research and get an insiders view of the museum. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Arte Primero dancers prepare to dance as part of the Day of the Dead festival Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Capitol. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spencer Cox and his wife Abby share a laugh while pulling up the 104 tomato plants they planted to saute and freeze during the winter months to feed the family. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bike riders take their first tour down a long section of Parley’s Trail from Tanner Park towards Sugarhouse Park Tuesday Oct. 17. The trail stays above and parallels I-80 and uses bridges to get to Sugarhouse Park. Made possible by the 2012 Parks and Trails bond initiative, completion of these phases means eight miles of the trail is now complete from the Bonneville Shoreline to 900 West. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) candles are left to burn after a candle light vigil for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, on the SUU campus in Cedar City, Wednesday, October 4, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rowland Hall women's soccer team defeated Waterford 6-3 to win the Class 2A girls' soccer state title game, Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Rio Tinto Stadium. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Inmate Angela Rekoutis plays with her daughter Ava during "Kids Day" at the Utah State Prison, Saturday, October 7, 2017. The day allows incarcerated mothers an extended visit with their children for events and activities not allowed during regular visits - including meals, games and craft projects. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks (10) dunks as the Utah Jazz host the Denver Nuggets, NBA basketball in Salt Lake City, Wednesday October 18, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Ashlyn Poduska and Keely Banks dance during Saturday's Highland Dance Competition, October 28, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church during its annual two-day Scottish Festival celebrating the Scottish heritage of the church. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Praying Mantis perches on water sprinkler in a Sugarhouse backyard Monday Oct. 9 during it's last weeks of life. They lay their eggs in the Fall before the hard frosts but don't survive the winter. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Deputy Utah County Attorney Craig Johnson listens to recorded phone call by Provo Police between defendent Nasiru Seidu and a BYU student in Provo Tuesday Oct. 10. Seidu is accused of raping a BYU student at her off-campus apartment two years ago. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Valkyrie and Flynn are held by their owners Denise Greenway and Nick Pavlot of Salt Lake City during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) YWCA in-kind donations coordinator Annie Studer drives flags into the ground Tuesday, October 3, 2017. In partnership with the Utah Film Center and Talk to a Survivor, thousands of purple flags were planted on the lawn at Library Square Southeast corner (300 E and 500 S) to represent the individual women, children, and men who were sheltered in Utah as a result of domestic violence last year. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ammon Smith has outdone himself again this Halloween season dressing up his home along 900 East in Sugarhouse. He's done something wild and scary in his yard for the past five years. This year it's King Kong. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Carl Moore, performs a dance, during the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, hosted by the Utah League of Native American Voters and PANDOS (Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue and Organizing Support) at the Salt Lake City Library, Monday, October 9, 2017. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest High School in Canyons School District is starting to show its age. It was built in 1962. Water damaged ceiling tiles are from leaks to the roof. There are several bond initiatives in school districts around the Wasatch Front this Nov. 7. These bonds help with capital projects like rebuilding or updating schools, which are important as many schools in districts across the valley are very old. Hillcrest High School will be completely rebuilt if the bond were to pass. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) View of chain link fence that creates a "safe zone" on the north side of the Road Home shelter at 200 South and Rio Grand Streets. This side of the block is locked. Starting Friday Oct. 27 officials require a homeless services ID card to access a newly created “safe space” outside the shelter accessible to people from the south on Rio Grand Street. Homeless have to have their coordinated services card scanned at a booth before passing into the "safe space" whcih includes an open sided tent. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A bicyclist rides through the leaves at Liberty Park, Sunday, October 29, 2017.