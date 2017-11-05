Unified police are investigating after two people were found dead in a Holladay home Saturday evening.
About 5:30 p.m., police found the pair, both in their 80s, at a home near 4700 S. Wander Lane after being called there for a welfare check, UPD said. At this time, the deaths are considered homicides, although details about how they died were not immediately available.
Police said they searching for a person of interest but did not release any details.
Follow justice reporter Paighten Harkins on Twitter at @PaightenHarkins for more information as it becomes available.