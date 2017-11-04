(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chonsey Leslie dumps an order of fries onto a customer's order. Leslie and her fello... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brittney Christensen, 35, serves food to customers as her latest batch of chocolate ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) ÒIt makes me feel happy,Ó said Chonsey Leslie, 27, about working in the Serving Time... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) As she slips back into the prison yard after working a shift at the cafe, Chonsey Le... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) ÒMost of us want to change, and what we are trying to do here is find a way to chang... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Only the most trusted inmates are selected to work at the cafe. Chonsey Leslie,... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Department of Corrections officers Sgt. Trevor Kimmel and Sgt. Brian Smith joke ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Serving Time Cafe has a regular following and would-be diners should get there a... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Serving Time Caf is the brainchild of Carolyn Price, right, a correctional supe... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "We talk about teamwork, being a team player," said Carolyn Price of her charges. Ev... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brittney Christensen, 35, makes a batch of chocolate mint brownies from scratch bake... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chonsey Leslie, right, steps into the baking room to belt out a tune with Brittney C... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) In the afternoon, the women are escorted back to the Olympus Facility. Based on thei... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chonsey Leslie shares a laugh with Department of Corrections officer Sgt. Trevor Kim...
(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chonsey Leslie dumps an order of fries onto a customer's order. Leslie and her fellow inmates are slammed with a line of customers every day from 11pm to 2pm closing time. Every Monday through Friday, a half-dozen or so Level 4 inmates file out of the Olympus Facility at the Utah State Prison to cook, bake and serve the public at the Serving Time Café. The operation is part of Utah Department of Corrections Industries (UCI) and is aimed at helping inmates return to society. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brittney Christensen, 35, serves food to customers as her latest batch of chocolate mint brownies from scratch bakes in the oven. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "It makes me feel happy," said Chonsey Leslie, 27, about working in the Serving Time Cafe with her friends Shacoy Saunders, left and Brittney Christensen, right. "It gives me something to look forward to each morning. It helps tremendously." (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) As she slips back into the prison yard after working a shift at the cafe, Chonsey Leslie waves goodbye to her two supervisors. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "Most of us want to change, and what we are trying to do here is find a way to change," said Shacoy Saunders, one of eight women working at Serving Time Cafe who get to leave the prison to work as short order cooks and bakers. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Only the most trusted inmates are selected to work at the cafe. Chonsey Leslie, Shacoy Saunders and Brittney Christensen are three of eight prison inmates who have clean records and no disciplinary actions during their time served inside prison. All of the cafe inmates must have been given a parole date to work there. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Department of Corrections officers Sgt. Trevor Kimmel and Sgt. Brian Smith joke with cafe manager Carolyn Price and her students, many of whom they supervise on the inside of the women's facility. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Serving Time Cafe has a regular following and would-be diners should get there a little early or face the lunchtime crush. Diners on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 peek through prison bars to read the daily specials. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Serving Time Café is the brainchild of Carolyn Price, right, a correctional supervisor at the state prison and manager of the café. Menu items often have cheeky names like the Prison Blues Burger, or the Parole Violator and desserts are listed under Felonies. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "We talk about teamwork, being a team player," said Carolyn Price of her charges. Every week, Price and her staff of eight inmates, who are proud to be in the program, hold a safety meeting after serving breakfast and lunch to discuss what went well in the past week and what needs improvement. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brittney Christensen, 35, makes a batch of chocolate mint brownies from scratch bakes in the oven. Christensen and her fellow inmates have clean records and no disciplinary actions during their time served inside. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chonsey Leslie, right, steps into the baking room to belt out a tune with Brittney Christensen, left, as country music blares on the radio as Christensen makes a pan of brownies and Leslie minds the deep fryer. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) In the afternoon, the women are escorted back to the Olympus Facility. Based on their position, they earn between $1.40 and $1.75 per hour and can use that money to pay fines or save it. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chonsey Leslie shares a laugh with Department of Corrections officer Sgt. Trevor Kimmel. 