(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chonsey Leslie dumps an order of fries onto a customer's order. Leslie and her fello... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brittney Christensen, 35, serves food to customers as her latest batch of chocolate ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) ÒIt makes me feel happy,Ó said Chonsey Leslie, 27, about working in the Serving Time... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) As she slips back into the prison yard after working a shift at the cafe, Chonsey Le... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) ÒMost of us want to change, and what we are trying to do here is find a way to chang... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Only the most trusted inmates are selected to work at the cafe. Chonsey Leslie,... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Department of Corrections officers Sgt. Trevor Kimmel and Sgt. Brian Smith joke ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Serving Time Cafe has a regular following and would-be diners should get there a... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Serving Time Caf is the brainchild of Carolyn Price, right, a correctional supe... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "We talk about teamwork, being a team player," said Carolyn Price of her charges. Ev... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brittney Christensen, 35, makes a batch of chocolate mint brownies from scratch bake... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chonsey Leslie, right, steps into the baking room to belt out a tune with Brittney C... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) In the afternoon, the women are escorted back to the Olympus Facility. Based on thei... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chonsey Leslie shares a laugh with Department of Corrections officer Sgt. Trevor Kim...