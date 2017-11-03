Police have issued a missing and endangered person alert for a man reported missing Thursday night by a South Salt Lake residential nursing facility.

South Salt Lake police say Jimmy Brown, a 66-year-old man with unspecified but significant health issues, left Avalon Valley Rehabilitation Center, at 2472 S. 300 East, about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Jimmy Brown (Photo courtesy SSLPD)

Brown routinely comes and goes from the center, but when he had not returned as expected by 11 p.m., staff alerted SSLPD.

Police said Brown’s cell phone was inactive, and as of Friday morning attempts to locate him had been unsuccessful.

Brown is described as a 6-foot, 300-pound man with gray hair and a long, gray beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call SSLPD at 801-840-4000.