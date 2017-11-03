A Salt Lake Valley man fatally struck by a TRAX train on Wednesday was identified Friday.

Joey Kirk, 26, was crossing the tracks on Murray Central Station at about 3 p.m. when a train truck him, according to Utah Transit Authority spokesman Steve Allnatt.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and died Wednesday evening, Allnatt confirmed.

Witnesses on the train platform at 140 West and 5100 South said Kirk had been wearing headphones while crossing the tracks, leading officials to believe he may have been distracted, according to Allnatt.

