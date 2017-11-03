Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday appointed Chyleen Arbon as chair of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

Arbon — who has been a parole board member since 2012 — succeeds Angela Micklos, who has served as chair since 2014.

Since Herbert began making appointments to the board in 2009, he has chosen to rotate the leadership role between members every three to four years, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Micklos will continue to serve as a member of the board.

“I appreciate all that Angela Micklos has done as chair of the board for the last three years. She led during a time in Utah’s history that saw significant reforms to the criminal justice system in Utah, and I applaud her for a job well done,” Herbert said in the news release. “I am confident that Chyleen will transition well into this challenging and important role. She will serve the people of Utah with distinction.”

Prior to becoming a parole board member, Arbon worked as a policy analyst for the Utah Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel and as a professor at both Brigham Young University and the University of Utah.

Arbon currently serves as an adjunct professor at the U. She holds a B.A. in English and an MPA from BYU and a PhD in Political Science, emphasizing in public administration and American government and politics, from the U.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity, and to be a part of the progressive criminal justice initiatives that are being implemented in Utah,” said Arbon in the news release.

“It has been an honor to serve as chair of the Board of Pardons and Parole for the past three years,” said Micklos in the news release. “As I move forward in my membership on the board, I will continue to put forth my best effort to support our mission, vision, and values.”