Utah has suspended the license of a South Salt Lake mortuary amid misconduct allegations that include mixing cremains, leaving bodies unrefrigerated and stealing jewelry from the deceased.

Thursday evening’s order by the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing immediately suspended the licenses of Carver Mortuary Service LLC, as well as its directors, Tanner Carver and Shane Westmoreland. The emergency decision was finalized after more than eight hours of closed-door deliberations and interviewing witnesses in Salt Lake City.

The mortuary, along with Carver and Westmoreland, “represent an immediate and significant danger to the public health, safety, and welfare,” the order states. It says the mortuary presents a “threat that requires immediate attention by the agency.”

The mortuary holds contracts for cremation services with Intermountain Medical Center, Utah’s Office of the Medical Examiner, Salt Lake County, and other funeral homes. Those organizations must immediately find another funeral company to “take custody and control of all human bodies and cremains,” the order says.

Funeral home representatives did not immediately respond to a call and an email seeking comment Thursday evening.