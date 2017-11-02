One woman died after crashing north of Tooele on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was driving on State Route 36 at 12:40 p.m. when her car hit the highway median, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce.

She overcorrected, and the Jeep slid off the roadway, Royce said. She overcorrected again and the vehicle rolled, landing on its wheels on the highway, near 3500 North in Erda.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Police are attempting to notify her family and have not released her name publicly.