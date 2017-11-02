A Davis County man was charged Thursday with inappropriately touching children while he was substituting at a Clearfield elementary school in September.

Mark Glenton Bedel, 62, of Kaysville, was charged in 2nd District Court with eight counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

Bedel is accused of tickling and inappropriately touching six boys, both over and under their clothing, while substituting for classes of 7-, 8- and 9-year-olds on Sept. 27.

One of the children told police he felt “uncomfortable” and “unsafe,” according to charging documents.

Another child reported that Bedel had touched him inappropriately at least two separate times before Sept. 27. The child told police that Bedel had tried to touch him numerous other times, too, but the boy crossed his arms over his lap to block the substitute teacher’s advances.

Another boy said he was touched twice on Sept. 27. The defendant continued to tickle and touch the boy, despite the child telling him to stop, charging documents state. Bedel then told the child “he was his favorite.”

Bedel started teaching in March 2016, but is no longer employed by the Davis County School District, according to Christopher Williams, the district’s director of communication and operations.

District administrators have contacted all of the parents of students where Bedel taught, Williams said.