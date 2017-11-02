A Salt Lake County man suffered fatal injuries when he crashed his truck into the wall of a Draper restaurant early Thursday morning.

Stetson David Peck, 29, was headed north on Minuteman Drive about 2 a.m. when he lost control of the truck while navigating a curve, according to a news release from Draper police.

Peck’s truck left the road near 12458 S. Minuteman Drive, rolled a couple of times and crashed into a vacant building that was once a Virg’s Restaurant.