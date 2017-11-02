Police have identified a Tooele woman who died in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.

Jennifer Charmley, 33, had been driving on State Route 36 just north of Tooele at 12:40 p.m. when her Jeep hit a concrete highway median, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce.

She overcorrected, Royce said, and the Jeep slid off the roadway. She overcorrected again, and the vehicle rolled multiple times along the shoulder, landing on its wheels on the highway, near 3500 North in Erda.

She was alone in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved in the crash. She was declared dead at the scene.

She had been wearing a seat belt, according to UHP. Officials are investigating the crash.