A TRAX train struck and killed a man in Murray on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was crossing tracks on the Murray Central platform about 3 p.m. when a train struck him, according to Utah Transit Authority spokesman Steve Allnatt.

Witnesses on the train platform, near 140 West and 5100 South, said the man had been wearing headphones while crossing the tracks, leading officials to believe he may have been distracted, according to Allnatt.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Allnatt confirmed that the man died at the hospital Wednesday evening.