The National Park Service is searching for a Tooele man, reported missing Tuesday and last seen at the Grand Canyon.

Michael Legus, 39, was last seen at Mather Point on the south rim of the Grand Canyon about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from NPS.

The 6-foot tall man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue Levi jeans. He is described as about 230 pounds, has brown and gray hair and hazel eyes.