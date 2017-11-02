The former emergency services director for Carbon County will serve prison time and must pay thousands in restitution after he pleaded guilty to stealing U.S. Homeland Security grant money for personal use.

Jason Thomas Llewelyn, 47, was sentenced Monday to six months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay $64,723.03 in restitution.

Between Dec. 16, 2011, and Aug. 19, 2015, Llewelyn, who was then a county sheriff’s deputy and the county’s emergency services director, used a county credit card for purchases totaling more than $5,000.

He later tried to “conceal the crime by making it appear the purchases were for the county,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Llewelyn used the money to refurbish his house boat and buy other personal items.

Llewelyn was initially charged September 2015 with 20 counts of misuse of public funds in 7th District Court, but those charges were dismissed in lieu of federal charges.