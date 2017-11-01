West Jordan police were investigating a homicide Wednesday morning after they found the body of a man left in the street.

A call came in about 1:30 a.m. reporting a possible traffic accident near 6700 South and 4800 West, said Detective J.C. Holt. The caller reported that there was “some sort of commotion” followed by cars speeding off, Holt said.

When officers arrived, they found a man’s body laying in the street, Holt said. The man had “suspicious, traumatic” injuries that led officers to believe his death was a homicide.

The injuries on the man, who was in his 20s, were not consistent with being hit by a car, Holt said, but specifics about the injuries were not available Wednesday morning.

The man has been identified, but police are withholding his identity pending notification to family, Holt said. He expected that information would be released later Wednesday.