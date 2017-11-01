A woman told Logan police that she was held at gunpoint Tuesday night by a stranger who entered her home and kissed her on the forehead before leaving.

About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the man entered the home, near 800 North and 600 East, through a front door that was unlocked and walked into the woman’s bedroom where she was studying, said Capt. Curtis Hooley.

The man placed his hand over the woman’s mouth, held a gun up to her head and told her: “This is a joke. I’m drunk,” according to Hooley.

The man then kissed the woman on her forehead and left.

The man didn’t take anything from the home, Hooley said, but the bizarre interaction left the woman rattled.

“Certainly his actions are very concerning,” Hooley said.

The man was described as being about 6-feet tall and wearing a black or purple “puffy” coat and dark leather gloves. The man had a dark complexion, but was not African-American, and had a medium-length dark or black beard.

The woman told police she hadn’t noticed any odor of alcohol when the man was close to her. No one else was in the apartment at the time.