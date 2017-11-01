Federal prosecutors are expected to go back to a grand jury on Wednesday — one day before a planned trial — to seek yet another amended indictment of embattled ex-Utah Transit Authority board member Terry Diehl.

The expected new indictment would leave the politically connected developer charged with only one criminal count, down from the 14 he once faced and a number that has changed three times over the past 29 days.

The revelation is tucked into U.S. District Court papers filed by the defense late Tuesday that blast the government for using “bait and switch” tactics against Diehl by charging him with crimes they knew the evidence wouldn’t prove and then dropping the counts.

“Their charging conduct is not only improper,” Diehl’s attorney Loren Washburn wrote, “but has improperly manipulated the playing field so many times in the run up to the long and firmly scheduled trial that Mr. Diehl is seriously prejudiced by having been misled about the charges.”

An email message seeking comment from the office of the U.S. Attorney for Utah was not returned early Wednesday.

Among the examples Washburn offers to U.S. District Judge Waddoups is a copy of a tax return that the government used to allege that Diehl had filed a false tax return in 2011.

The signature on the document is neat and precise, but it isn’t Diehl’s — a fact easily proven if the return is compared to other documents inked with Diehl’s large, loopy and illegible script, court papers say.

“The unavoidable conclusion is that the government did not exercise even the slightest prosecutorial diligence to carefully review the signature on the tax return that was the predicate for filing the false return charge,” Washburn contends.

Diehl was originally charged with 12 felonies related to allegations that he lied about, and then hid $1 million in assets during the course of a 2012 bankruptcy proceeding.



That number went up to 14 early last month when prosecutors added several tax-related charges. The case was amended again on Oct. 18 and 25 — to reduce the number of charges first to 11 and then to two.

With each change, Diehl has entered pleas of not guilty to the charges.

If the federal grand jury returns a new indictment on Wednesday, Diehl will be facing a single count of making a false declaration, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and fines.

A trial is set to begin with jury selection on Thursday and opening statements scheduled for Monday.

The 11th hour indictment could provide grounds for a dismissal or a delay, but court papers say Diehl wants neither.

Instead he wants the court to proceed as planned, but with restrictions on the evidence prosecutors can use and the witnesses they can call.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Wednesday what U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups might do.

Charging documents have alleged the $1 million at the heart of the case came from the 2011 sale of land in Draper. The property was part of controversial transit oriented development plan near the site of a planned FrontRunner train station

Diehl, then on the UTA board, and a business partner had purchased the land in 2010 with a $10 million loan from UTA, while Diehl was a member of the transit board.

The transaction was the subject of two scathing legislative audits and two criminal investigations; first by the Utah attorney general’s office and later by the Utah FBI office.