Northern Utah’s Halloween will provide more than witches, goblins, devils and zombies to raise goose pimples and bring shivers to trick-or-treaters.

“Double, double toil and trouble,” Shakespeare’s Macbethian sorceresses chanted. “Fire burn and caldron bubble.”

But even scary, but warming necromancer’s fire might be alluring on a night like this one. Temperatures along the Wasatch Front will slide toward the upper 30s after sunset Tuesday, just hours after daytime highs struggled to reach the mid- to upper-50s.

Wednesday will be a bit balmier for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys with highs in the upper-60s under breezy, partly cloudy skies — the same condition forecast for Thursday.

There will be far less of the Halloween chill — at least weather-wise — in southern Utah.

After highs in the upper-70s, Utah’s Dixie looked for an evening in the 50s. Wednesday, also sunny, will again see upper-70s, though overnight lows will slip into the upper-40s.

Thursday is forecast to bring low-70s to Utah’s Dixie under partly cloudy skies.

And here’s treat for All Hallows Eve that stretches into the midweek: the Utah Division of Air Quality has awarded “green,” or healthy grades statewide.

