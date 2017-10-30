A Brighton woman faces a long recovery from serious leg and spinal injuries she says were suffered when a man jumped or fell onto her during a weekend concert at Saltair.

The unidentified man dropped about 15 feet from a balcony at the concert venue and landed on top of 26-year-old Rebecca Crawford, said her mother, Deborah Viehweg.

“She has a fractured spine, massive knee damage, and tibia fractures,” Viehweg said Monday from Crawford’s room at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The man who fell on Crawford ran from the scene, at 12408 West Saltair Drive, after refusing an ambulance. Described only as a “young adult,” he reportedly was bleeding when last seen.

Viehweg said her daughter, an unemployed nurse pursuing a bachelors degree, currently does not have health insurance.

The mother has set up a Go Fund Me page (https://www.gofundme.com/rebecca-crawforth-hospital-fund) to solicit donations to help defray medical costs.

That care will be expensive for Crawford, who had surgery Sunday night. She faced at least two more days in the hospital followed by six months of recovery wearing a back brace.

Viehweg said that a police report had not been filed over the incident, a fact confirmed by Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

Calls to Saltair’s administrative offices on Monday seeking comment initially went unanswered.

The concert Crawford was attending Saturday night was part of Saltair’s Halloween-themed “Get Freaky 2017” event.