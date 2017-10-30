A fast-moving, dry cold front will bring cooler temperatures to northern Utah on Halloween, but balmier daytime conditions will rule the midweek.

Though chilly and breezy, Tuesday’s weather should not deter determined trick-or-treaters during a holiday ritual loved by horror-genre actor Evan Peters for its “cold air [and] the spooky dangers lurking around the corner.”

Though skies will be clear and sunny on Halloween along the Wasatch Front, highs will dip into the mid- to upper-50s after beginning the day with lows in the upper-30s. That was pretty much a repeat of Monday’s forecast.

Wednesday will see highs return to the upper-60s in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, though southeast winds of 10-20 mph will add a bit of a nip.

Southern Utahns will remain in the mid-70s on Tuesday, perhaps a degree or two lower than Monday’s forecast. Partly cloudy skies will give way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-70s on Wednesday, with overnight lows during the period in the upper-40s to low-50s.

The Utah Division of Air Quality predicts “green,” or healthy breathing conditions extending into the midweek.