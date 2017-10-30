A man accused of murdering two people in Orem in 2015 has been arrested in Hawaii, Utah County authorities said Monday.

Christopher Richard Poulson, 28, was arrested over the weekend, prosecutors confirmed.

Poulson was charged last week in 4th District Court with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated murder and one count of second-degree felony obstruction of justice, according to a court docket that was unsealed Monday morning.

Detailed charging records remained sealed Monday morning.

The offense date listed on the docket is September 8, 2015, and Orem Police Department was investigating the case.

Earlier this year, Poulson was living in Smithfield, according to court documents regarding a DUI case in which he pleaded guilty. A no-bail warrant for his arrest was issued in August, when he failed to appear for sentencing in Logan’s 1st District Court.