A Utah County man once accused of drugging an 18-year-old woman at his home, then tying her up and raping her, has been sentenced to about seven months time-served in jail after accepting a plea deal in which felony counts were reduced to misdemeanors.

Nicholas Charles Leippe, 42, of West Mountain, was charged earlier this year in 4th District Court with aggravated kidnapping, forcible sodomy and two counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, as well as third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Leippe pleaded guilty in September to three counts of sexual battery and two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, all class A misdemeanors.

Last week, he was sentenced to 204 days already served in the Utah County jail as part of a 24-month probation, which includes paying a $975 fine.

Deputy Utah County Attorney David Sturgill said Monday that his office extended the plea offer after “new information came to light” that would have made it difficult to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. Sturgill declined to say what the new information was.

Initial charging documents state that in February, the woman — who, according to police, had lived at Leippe’s home in the past — went to Leippe’s home to pick up some of her belongings, and she and Leippe ate and watched a movie, court documents state.

At some point, Leippe gave her alcohol “and possibly some other substances in the form of pills,” the woman told police, and then tied her to a bed with belts and twine, and performed sexual acts on her without her consent,.

At some point, the woman was able to text a friend for help. The friend called police, who arrived to find the woman tied to the bed and Leippe trying to hide evidence, court documents state.

The reduced charges state that between Feb. 22 and 23, Leippe provided alcohol to the woman at least twice, and on at least three occasions touched her “breasts, buttocks and/or genitals, without the victim’s permission, knowing that it would cause the victim affront or alarm.”

Defense attorneys Greg Stewart and Neil Skousen said they were pleased with the outcome of the case.