Utah State University police have issued a “Code Blue” alert for the Logan campus after a female student reported being raped over the weekend.

USU Police Chief Mike Kuehn said investigators were trying to get more information about the two men who allegedly assaulted the woman Friday night near the bottom of Old Main hill.

The woman initially was unable to provide much detail on her assailants, the chief said.

A “Code Blue” alert urges students, faculty and others visiting the campus to avoid walking alone at night, to be constantly aware of their surroundings, and to lower the volume on, or not use headphones while on the campus at night.

Students wanting an escort to their location can arrange for that service by calling USU police at 435-797-1939.

That is the same number Kuehn asked anyone with information on this case to call.



