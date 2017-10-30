North Ogden police are asking for help locating a runaway 13-year-old boy who has autism and mental illnesses.
The boy, Parker Ryan, was last seen at his residence in the area of 1700 N. 400 East in North Ogden at 7 p.m. Thursday, the North Ogden Police Department said in a news release. Parker does not have his medications and is believed to be in danger, the release says.
The teen is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans and black DC shoes.
Anyone who sees the boy should contact police at 801-629-8221.