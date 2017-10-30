The body of an Orem man reported missing last week was found by police in Tooele County over the weekend.

Orem police said 39-year-old Kelly Raymond Isom was reported missing by his family Wednesday, after he left home Tuesday morning in the family’s van. He reportedly left without any personal belongings, including medication that neutralized an otherwise life-threatening health condition.

Over the weekend, police found Isom’s van after getting tips from the public. Nearby, they found Isom’s body.

The circumstances surrounding Isom’s death were not suspicious, Orem police Lt. Craig Martinez said.

On a Facebook page called “Remembering Kelly Isom” family members thanked all who helped with search efforts for the father of two. Family members are “heartbroken” over the loss and requested privacy as they mourn.