Cops need love, too.

And so Tyler Carach — aka Donut Boy — is traveling around the country passing out doughnuts to law enforcement officers in appreciation of their public service.

“I want to thank them for risking their lives every day,” he said with a big smile and box of Dunkin’ Donuts on Monday at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building.

Police officers from various agencies greeted him in the atrium and thanked him for the treats and his thoughtfulness.

So far, Tyler has passed out 33,000 doughnuts in 24 states. He wants to make it to all 50 states, according to his mother, Sheena Carach.

“It’s his passion,” she said. “He really enjoys it.”

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) 10-year-old Tyler Carach, "Donut Boy," hands out donuts to police officers at the Salt Lake Police Station Monday Oct. 30. Tyler and his family are visiting police officers in 10 states in 10 days. Tyler’s mission to recognize and thank police officers around the country began in August 2016 when he offered to purchase two police officers donuts with his own money. To date, Tyler has handed out over 25,000 donuts to police officers throughout the country. recognize and thank police officers around the country began in August 2016 when he offered to purchase two police officers donuts with his own money. To date, Tyler has handed out 33,000 donuts to police officers throughout the country.

Tyler, who will turn 10 on Nov. 5, got the idea 14 months ago, when he was 8. The Bratt, Fla. native was with his mother when they came upon four deputies from the Escambia Sheriff’s Department.

Tyler asked his mother if he could use his allowance to buy them “mini-doughnuts.”

Later, he asked her why that made them so happy. That’s when he decided to give doughnuts to as many police officers as he could.

“I want to thank every cop in America,” he said.

After meeting Officer Miles Southworth and his bloodhound, Huckleberry, Tyler said he wanted be a K-9 officer when he grows up.

“I have a nickname for him,” Tyler said of the hound, “I call him Floppy Ears.”

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) 10-year-old Tyler Carach, "Donut Boy," feeds a sugar free dog snack to "Huckleberry" a K-9 blood hound at the Salt Lake Police Station Monday Oct. 30. Tyler and his family are visiting police officers in 10 states in 10 days. Tyler’s mission to recognize and thank police officers around the country began in August 2016 when he offered to purchase two police officers donuts with his own money. To date, Tyler has handed out 33,000 donuts to police officers throughout the country.

Detective Jennifer Heineman said cops need love, too, and a “thank you” along with a doughnut goes a long way.