An Australian filmmaker who made a movie about basketball-playing Mormon missionaries has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of sexually abusing boys — some of whom he met as a leader in his local congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Darran Scott, 53, pleaded guilty to 16 charges related to the sexual abuse of 11 boys over a 25-year period, according to a report Friday by the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC). He will serve at least seven years in prison, and will be listed on a sex-offender registry for life.

In testimony to the County Court in Morwell, in the Australian state of Victoria, Scott started grooming his victims in the early 1990s, when he was a junior football coach in the suburbs east of Melbourne. He joined the LDS Church in 2005, and reportedly lured another six boys while serving as a youth leader in his ward.

In one case, the court heard, Scott hosted two boys at his house in Archies Creek, about 80 miles southeast of Melbourne. He encouraged the boys to expose themselves and shoot pellet guns at each other’s genitals. Scott later tried to cajole a witness to lie to police about the incident.

Judge John Smallwood, in handing down the sentence, said Scott had “ruined lives,” and that he showed no remorse “other than self-pity.”

“It’s a long way from the remorse anticipated from a man who has done the damage that you have,” Smallwood told Scott.

According to the ABC, Smallwood dismissed Scott’s claim to a psychologist that he didn’t know what he was doing when he abused the boys. “You knew what you were doing was not only wrong in the individual sense but very, very wrong in a social sense,” Smallwood told Scott.

When Scott was arrested in August 2016, he was initially charged with some 50 cases of abusing boys. That arrest prevented Scott from traveling to Park City, Utah, for the world premiere of his movie “Spirit of the Game,” which opened the inaugural Park City International Film Festival, an event showcasing family-friendly movies.