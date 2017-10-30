Pumpkin Nights’ Salt Lake City debut was an impressive display of carved gourds, entertainment and sites just spooky enough to cause intrigue and not fright.

Artists from around Utah contributed to the 4,000 carved synthetic and fresh pumpkins displayed throughout the Utah State Fairpark.

The event was successful enough that organizers extended it to Oct. 30, according to the Pumpkin Nights website.

Article continues below
Related Article
Three Salt Lake City Halloween attractions that won’t scare the little ones out of their gourds Three Salt Lake City Halloween attractions that won’t scare the little ones out of their gourds

Pumpkin Nights was started in Minnesota last year as a more family-oriented option for Halloween fun.

Comments