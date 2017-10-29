Ogden police are investigating the death of a man Saturday night during a fight at a large Holloween party.

The fight started with a verbal exchange between people walking to the party in the 700 block of 24th Street and people in a car that was driving through the area, according to a Ogden Police Department news release. The individuals in the car came back about 9 p.m. and a fight started, the release says.

Officers who responded to a call about the altercation found an unresponsive male and paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he later was declared dead, the release says.

The cause of death and the name of the victim have not been released, pending an autopsy that is scheduled for Monday and notification of relatives.