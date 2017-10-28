Police are asking for help from the public to find a man with medical conditions who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police say family members reported 39-year-old Kelly Raymond Isom missing Wednesday. He was last seen leaving his Orem home Tuesday morning in the family’s green 2003 Dodge Caravan. The van has Utah plate C116LM.

Isom took no personal belongings with him, according to Orem police, but he has health issues that are life-threatening without medication.

Isom is described as a 6-foot-4 white man who weighs about 265 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair.