Also speaking at Friday’s event was “Freedom Rider” Joan Trumpauer Mulholland. According the NAACP branch’s website, the 2015 National Civil Rights Museum’s Freedom Award-winner “is a Civil Rights Legend who participated in over 50 sit-ins and demonstrations by the time she was 23 years old. She was a Freedom Rider, a participant in the Jackson Woolworth’s Sit-in, and helped plan and organize the March on Washington.”