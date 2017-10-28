Robert “Archie” Archuleta, “an icon of activism in Utah,” received the NAACP Salt Lake City branch‘s Albert Fritz Civil Rights Award on Friday.
The longtime civil civil rights leader and educator worked for the Salt Lake City School District and the capital’s school district.
Also speaking at Friday’s event was “Freedom Rider” Joan Trumpauer Mulholland. According the NAACP branch’s website, the 2015 National Civil Rights Museum’s Freedom Award-winner “is a Civil Rights Legend who participated in over 50 sit-ins and demonstrations by the time she was 23 years old. She was a Freedom Rider, a participant in the Jackson Woolworth’s Sit-in, and helped plan and organize the March on Washington.”