1 of 8 View Caption

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Emmelene Hovey gets help putting her Aboyne dance dress together during Saturday's H... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stefan Durant dances during Saturday's Highland Dance Competition, October 28, 2017 ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Traditional Scottish dress called an aboyne is laced prior to Saturday's Highland Da... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Libby Anderson, Madeline Anderson and Bethany Hovey practice prior to their perf... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Erica Stewart stretches in the stairwell prior to performing in Saturday's Highland ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Ashlyn Poduska and Keely Banks dance during Saturday's Highland Dance Competitio... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland dance competitors warm up during Saturday's Highland Dance Competition, Oct... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dancers performing in the Sword battle must not touch the swords during Saturday's H...