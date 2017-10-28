A refrigeration system that is unable to keep foods cold, dead cockroaches and employees who did not understand basic food handling rules are among the reasons health officials closed a Thai restaurant in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday .



Sala Thai Kitchen, 679 S. 200 West, was cited for more than two dozen code violations during a routine visit from the Salt Lake County Health Department, a report on the website shows.

Eighteen of the violations were considered critical and could negatively affect human health. The restaurant, which opened in 2012 and received two stars (out of a possible four) in a Salt Lake Tribune review, will remain shuttered until the owners fix the problems and health inspectors consider it safe for the public.

Among the most critical violations:



• There is insufficient capacity in the facility to hold potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.



• Dead cockroaches have not been removed from light fixtures.

• Bean sprouts, cooked chicken and tofu held at too high a temperature, which promotes bacterial growth.



• An employee did not wash hands between clean and dirty tasks.



• Noodles stored on raw eggs in the reach-in cooler.



• Raw beef stored in contact with limes.



• Potentially hazardous foods thawing at room temperature.

