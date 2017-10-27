A man accused of killing a Magna woman in her home last year — and stealing marijuana, guns and cash — has avoided the possibility of the death penalty by accepting a plea deal.

Jason Alan Black, 28, of Kearns, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony aggravated murder in the May 31, 2016, shooting death of 24-year-old Natalia Casagrande.

Black also pleaded guilty to first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder for trying to smother the woman’s 5-year-old daughter with a pillow.

In addition, Black pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

At a Feb. 26 sentencing hearing, prosecutors will recommend Black serve 25 years to life on the aggravated murder charge.

But it’s possible 3rd District Judge Keith Kelly could sentence Black to life without the possibility of parole.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Friday that the victim’s family had no objection to the plea deal.

Gill called it “a good resolution,” in which Black will serve “a substantial amount of time.”

Black was apparently a regular visitor at Casagrande’s home, where the woman and her husband, Steven Arceo, had sold him drugs.

Black was scheduled to be at the home the night before the May 31 homicide but never showed up. He came to the house the next evening, according to charges, looking to buy marijuana.

Casagrande was texting Arceo about what marijuana to give Black when the conversation abruptly stopped, charges state. Arceo told police he rushed to the house where he found his wife dead in a pool of blood in the basement of the home, located near 7700 W. 3700 South. Casagrande died from a gunshot wound to the head, charges state.

Arceo told police that missing from the home were 3-4 pounds of marijuana, $600-$800 in cash and two handguns, charges state.

The next day, police were called to a Salt Lake County motel where a maid had found marijuana and a large amount of cash while cleaning. When police arrived, they also found bloody men’s clothing, a bloody knife and one of Arceo’s guns, charges state. In the pocket of the bloody pants was a driver license belonging to Black, charges state.

Black was arrested two days after the killing, following a gun battle erupted between the suspect and police officers who had come to a West Jordan home owned by Black’s family to serve a search warrant. The defendant was injured by police bullets, according to sheriff’s office officials, but the officers were not hurt.

A woman who helped Black flee after he shot Casagrande, has also resolved her case.

Estephania Sanchez-Mendoza, 26, was charged with one count of second-degree felony obstruction of justice for allegedly driving Black from Casagrande’s house on May 31 and booking him a motel room in which to hide out. She also brought him clothing, charges state.

Sanchez-Mendoza pleaded guilty earlier this month to a lesser class A misdemeanor count of wrongful appropriation. She faces up to a year in jail when she is sentenced Dec. 8.