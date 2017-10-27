A mild warming trend is coming to Utah this weekend, thanks to a Pacific high-pressure system nurturing a dry and warm northerly air flow over the Great Basin.
A “dry” forecast, indeed. You might prefer science less and the prose of naturalist John Burroughs more: “We tread on carpets of gold and crimson . . . . How beautifully the leaves grow old! How full of light and color are their last days!”
Let meteorologist and muse debate, but Saturday will bring clear, sunny skies to the Wasatch Front and, after a predawn in the upper-30s, afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Sunday will be even more idyllic with temperatures around 70, again as Old Sol dominates the horizons.
The soft light of autumn will cast southern Utah’s redrocks in deep, warm amber and the season’s longer shadows. Highs Saturday in the St. George and Zion National Park areas will flirt with 80 degrees. Sunday will be an encore of that forecast, with cloudless, sun-drenched skies the rule.
Another environmental gift for Utahns from north to south will be worry-less deep breathing: the Utah Division of Air Quality predicts “green,” or healthy conditions statewide through this weekend.