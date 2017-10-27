Utahns with expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications can safely get rid of them Saturday at 52 places across the state.

The take back event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and individuals can dispose of pills and other solid medications. Officials don’t accept liquids, needles and sharps, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

People can get rid of their drugs at these three Salt Lake City locations:

Salt Lake City Police Department’s Public Safety Building, 475 S. 300 East

Rite Aid, 635 E. 3300 South

Adult Probation and Parole Region III building, 36 W. Fremont Ave. (1100 South)

Other sites are available, including in Bountiful, Ogden, Sandy, South Jordan, West Jordan and West Valley City.

The take back day comes days after President Donald Trump designated the nation’s opioid crisis as a Nationwide Public Health Emergency. On average, more than 90 people die per day because of opioid overdoses, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Officials hope the event will curb the epidemic by stopping leftover medications from getting into the wrong hands, according to the release.

A similar event in April collected 900,386 pounds of drugs from 5,498 sites, according to Drug Enforcement Administration statistics.