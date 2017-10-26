A motorist was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Murray, prompting his car to zoom across State Street and hit several others during rush-hour traffic.
At about 5:30 p.m., a man walked up to the victim’s car in a Check City parking lot near East 4500 South and State Street, opened the passenger door and shot the driver in the head, Murray Officer Kenny Bass said.
The shooting caused the driver to speed from the parking lot across State Street. Along the way, his car struck at least four others.
The victim — who hasn’t been identified — died at a hospital. No other drivers or passengers were injured, Bass said.
“Considering rush hour and shooting across southbound State Street into the northbound lanes, I think we’re extremely lucky nobody else was hurt,” Bass said.
The shooter was described as “shorter” and white. He was wearing light-color pants and a dark jacket.
The shooting likely stemmed from a drug-related dispute, Bass said.
Anyone with information on the shooter’s whereabouts can call investigators at 801-840-4000.