Health inspectors shut down a Murray catering business Wednesday after discovering that the owner was living in the building and parking motorcycles in the kitchen.
Main Events Catering, 167 W. 4500 South, was closed for “presenting an imminent health hazard,” according to a report posted on the Salt Lake County Health Department website.
The business was new to Murray, having just moved from Lindon, and was “operating without a valid food establishment permit,” department officials said.
During the routine inspection, officials also found other evidence that it was being used as a residence, including:
• Motorcycles in the kitchen area near food and equipment storage.
• Dog bowls and dog food in the kitchen
• Clothing and other personal care items on the premises.
• Living quarters connected to the kitchen.