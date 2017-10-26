A man was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, according to KUTV 2News.
Layton police believe the shooter or shooters left the Layton area in a dark SUV, 2News reported.
The shooting occurred in the area of 1650 N., Avalone Drive in Layton, Utah, at around 12:40 p.m., 2News reported.
Police said the man was visiting someone in the area when he was shot, 2News reported. A neighbor who aided the man said he had been struck in the ankles and in the stomach area.
The victim was flown to a hospital.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.