Just who exactly is middle class is in the national spotlight again as President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress craft tax cuts for individuals and corporations that they say will primarily benefit the middle. Vice President Pence called the plan, which is still being fleshed out, a "middle class miracle" this week. But amid this discussion, the middle class has been defined in different ways. Gary Cohn, President Trump's top economic adviser, recently discussed how a "typical family" making $100,000 a year would benefit. Trump has espoused the value of the plan to truckers, who make around $41,000 a year.