(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Col. Lee Kloos with Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing and Col. David Smith with Hill's 419th Reserve Fighter Wing talk about the 34th Fighter Squadron deployment. Over 300 airmen from the 34th Fighter Squadron from Hill Air Force Base's active duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wing will deploy to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa for a six month rotation, beginning in November along with 12 F-35A Lightning II fighter jets. The F-35A's will be deployed under U.S. Pacific CommandÕs Òtheater security packageÓ program, designed to demonstrate U.S. commitment to stability and security in the region.