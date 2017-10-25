Marilee Gardner, 16, of Layton, appeared in Judge Brent West's courtroom with her attorney, Walter Bugden, at the Ogden 2nd District Court in Ogden on Wednesday, July 6, 2016. Gardner is charged with two counts of first degree murder. On June 30, 2016 she crashed an SUV, allegedly stolen from her parents, into a car at 6000 South 3500 West in Roy. Both Tyler Christianson, 19, of Ogden, and Maddison Haan, 20, of West Point, were in the car struck by Gardner. They did not survive.