1 of 5 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bubba Glodowski, a student at Kauri Sue Hamilton School in Riverton eyes a pumpkin... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Armanda Mercado with Utah Department of Corrections helps Aubrey Nelson chose a fav... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rhett Taylor and Gwen Simons, students at Kauri Sue Hamilton School in Riverton pi... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Barton, 10, a student at Kauri Sue Hamilton School in Riverton laughs with d... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sebastian Delgado choses a pumpkin with help from teacher Brittany Hathaway at Kaur...