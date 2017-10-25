1 of 9 View Caption

Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an ... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an ... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an ... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an ... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an ... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an ... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an ...