There’s a good reason for that: First, the current statute is garbage and is unenforceable, but second, is that this is not, after all, a liberal or conservative issue. Indeed, the proposal Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, brought to the Legislature earlier this year was crafted to protect all Utahns from being targeted for crimes based on their race, gender, religion or sexual orientation, traits that every single one of us has.