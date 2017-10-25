Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss a violent confrontation between Salt Lake City police officers and a man who had reportedly been acting erratically before being fatally shot in September.
Two police officers were injured in the altercation, which began with reports of 39-year-old Michael Bruce Peterson allegedly trespassing and harassing employees at a massage school before being shot in a Maverik parking lot at 300 South and 500 East on September 28, according to Salt Lake City police.
Peterson, a prison parolee, was shot after what Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown called “a very violent situation” in which a stun gun and a baton were used.
Witnesses had told The Salt Lake Tribune that the man got hold of an officer’s baton and was hitting him on the head with it. Peterson was shot after other officers arrived.
One of the officers suffered a broken nose, a broken ankle and lacerations, Brown said. A second officer suffered contusions and lacerations. At least some of the injuries were from blunt force trauma, Brown said the day after the shooting during a news conference.
The injured officers were taken to hospital and released later that evening, Brown said.
Peterson died in the Maverik parking lot, sprawled on his back and wearing neon green athletic shoes.
Brown said the situation began about 3:50 p.m. when Peterson entered Healing Mountain Massage School, 363 S. 500 East, and grabbed a female employee’s buttocks.
Officers — responding to a call from the massage school about a trespasser — confronted Peterson in a neighboring Walgreens parking lot, according to Brown. He declined to detail why Peterson and the police officers moved from the Walgreens down the block to the Maverik.
But a witness, who was shaken by the episode and asked not to be named, told The Tribune that a customer had noticed a man walking down 500 East, with an officer following a few steps behind.
The witness said he saw the confrontation in the Maverik parking lot from across the street.
At the gas station, the man grabbed the officer’s baton and hit him with it, the witness said.
“He was beating up the officer with his own baton,” the witness said.
Two other officers arrived and tried to stop the man’s attack, and that is when the man was shot, the witness said.
One officer has been put on paid administrative leave, Brown confirmed. Another officer is on medical leave.
One of the injured police officers is new to the force, Brown said. The other has more experience and is a “senior, tenured” member of the Police Department, he said.
Peterson was the third person shot by Salt Lake City officers this year.
On Aug. 13, Salt Lake City police shot and killed 50-year-old Patrick Harmon after he allegedly pulled a weapon on officers who were trying to arrest him on an outstanding felony warrant. The shooting occurred about 10:20 p.m. at 1002 S. State Street.
Gill has ruled that the officer was legally justified in using deadly force.
On May 30, Roman Jade Carrillo, 18, of Bountiful, was fatally wounded during an exchange of gunfire with two Salt Lake City police officers — an episode that followed an unrelated shooting in downtown Salt Lake City and a high-speed car chase that ended in Tooele County.
Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead DA Gill has ruled that the two officers were legally justified in using deadly force.