Two friends, a Brigham Young University student and a recent graduate of the Provo school, have organized a 5K race to raise money to help victims of the hurricanes that hit Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other areas.
The Category 5K Hurricane Relief Race is slated for Nov. 11. Runners will begin and end the race at The Shops at Riverwoods, 4801 N. University Ave., in Provo.
Student Kate Mayes and Skyler Anderson, who graduated from BYU in April, say all proceeds, including registration fees and donations, will go to the nonprofit Project HOPE (Health Opportunities for People Everywhere).
Project HOPE has deployed emergency response teams, including medical professionals, to the areas hit by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in August and September, according to the Category 5K website.
Anderson said he and Mayes decided to organize the race after seeing the impact on victims of the hurricanes, which caused catastropic damage and led to numerous deaths.
Runners who register now through Oct. 31 will receive early bird pricing of $20. The registration fee is $35 on Nov. 1 through Nov. 10, and $40 on the day of the race.
Visit category5k.com to register for the race, volunteer to help with the event or donate.