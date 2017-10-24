Mild autumnal weather, golden with both its sunshine and a thickening carpet of dying foliage, blazing in its colors, will rule Utah through the midweek.
This is the time of fall’s “great conflagration,” as 19th century Scottish cleric Hugh Macmillan wrote, when “a hidden fire burns perpetually upon the hearth of the world.”
Wednesday along the Wasatch Front will indeed be prime time to take in the season’s display. High temperatures will be in the upper-60s under clear skies, up a couple degrees from an equally sunny Tuesday.
However, partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday as highs in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys slide into the low-60s. Overnight lows for the next few predawns will range from the upper-30s to mid-40s.
It’s all sunshine and balmy weather for southern Utahns, though. Wednesday’s highs for the redrocks and high deserts will be in the mid-70s, the same temperatures forecast for a breezy Tuesday in Utah’s Dixie.
The same mid-70s are expected for the St. George area on Thursday.
Statewide, air quality will be great. The Utah Division of Air Quality forecast “green,” or healthy conditions for the next two days.